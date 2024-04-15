Forecast For Further Rains With Winds In KP; PDMA Issues Alert
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday issued an alert letter to all district administrations in the wake of a forecast for more widespread rains with winds in the province till April 21.
DG, PDMA Muhammad Qaiser Khan directed all the district administrations to ensure availability of manpower and machinery to cope with any emergency situation including flooding in the low-lying areas due to heavy rains and landslides in the upper districts.
The PDMA asked the district administrations to issue tourists advisory besides instructing the local population to take precautionary measures.
It said that PDMA's emergency operation center was fully operational and people could report any untoward incident to 1700.
