Open Menu

Forecast For Further Rains With Winds In KP; PDMA Issues Alert

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Forecast for further rains with winds in KP; PDMA issues alert

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday issued an alert letter to all district administrations in the wake of a forecast for more widespread rains with winds in the province till April 21.

DG, PDMA Muhammad Qaiser Khan directed all the district administrations to ensure availability of manpower and machinery to cope with any emergency situation including flooding in the low-lying areas due to heavy rains and landslides in the upper districts.

The PDMA asked the district administrations to issue tourists advisory besides instructing the local population to take precautionary measures.

It said that PDMA's emergency operation center was fully operational and people could report any untoward incident to 1700.

Related Topics

Alert April All Rains

Recent Stories

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out

1 minute ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar w ..

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..

2 hours ago
 Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from ..

Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail

3 hours ago
 "Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 ..

"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..

3 hours ago

T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record

3 hours ago
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with I ..

Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB

3 hours ago
 Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests inc ..

Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments

4 hours ago
 Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

4 hours ago
 Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan