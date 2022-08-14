Foreign funding linked with national security; probing it mandatory: Ranjha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Member of National Assembly (MNA) Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Saturday said investigation on foreign funding case was mandatory as it was directly linked with national security.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the United Kingdom had also decided to make its national crime agency investigate into the funds transferred to foreign country.

Beside, Ranjha said, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was also obfuscating people against national institutions, adding that the party had been pursuing undemocratic policies which could not be let go at any cost for larger interest of the country.

He said process might take time to complete under the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The MNA criticized Imran Khan for having fascist mind-set, adding that PTI was also politically victimizing other' party leaders, was very evidently exposed before the public that to where it had actually been dragging the country and how it was spreading chaos among masses.

Mohsin said investigation on foreign funding was a legal process carried out to make the public aware that from whome and where PTI had been receiving funds.

He also mentioned that a legal action would also be take against those who would not cooperate with the investigating authorities during the investigation in the case.