UrduPoint.com

Foreign Funding Linked With National Security; Probing It Mandatory: Ranjha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Foreign funding linked with national security; probing it mandatory: Ranjha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Member of National Assembly (MNA) Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Saturday said investigation on foreign funding case was mandatory as it was directly linked with national security.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the United Kingdom had also decided to make its national crime agency investigate into the funds transferred to foreign country.

Beside, Ranjha said, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was also obfuscating people against national institutions, adding that the party had been pursuing undemocratic policies which could not be let go at any cost for larger interest of the country.

He said process might take time to complete under the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The MNA criticized Imran Khan for having fascist mind-set, adding that PTI was also politically victimizing other' party leaders, was very evidently exposed before the public that to where it had actually been dragging the country and how it was spreading chaos among masses.

Mohsin said investigation on foreign funding was a legal process carried out to make the public aware that from whome and where PTI had been receiving funds.

He also mentioned that a legal action would also be take against those who would not cooperate with the investigating authorities during the investigation in the case.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz United Kingdom Federal Investigation Agency Muslim From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

23 minutes ago
 Independence Day central ceremony to be held at Ha ..

Independence Day central ceremony to be held at Haziri Bagh

39 minutes ago
 Japanese envoy felicitates Pakistan on Independenc ..

Japanese envoy felicitates Pakistan on Independence Day

39 minutes ago
 NA speaker pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam portrait p ..

NA speaker pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam portrait painter Saeed Akhtar

39 minutes ago
 Late All Blacks tries beat Springboks to give coac ..

Late All Blacks tries beat Springboks to give coach Foster lifeline

52 minutes ago
 Foreign funding linked with national security; pro ..

Foreign funding linked with national security; probing it mandatory: Mohsin Shah ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.