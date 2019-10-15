UrduPoint.com
Foreign Investors Have Confidence In Govt Policies: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 06:58 PM

Foreign investors have confidence in govt policies: Minister

Punjab Housing & Urban Development Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Tuesday said that keen interest shown by foreign investors and construction companies in Naya Pakistan Housing Project showed they had confidence in the policies of the incumbent government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Housing & Urban Development Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Tuesday said that keen interest shown by foreign investors and construction companies in Naya Pakistan Housing Project showed they had confidence in the policies of the incumbent government.

He was talking to a delegation of Canadian construction firm, led by its chairman Suleyman Mufti Gill, which called on him at his office here.

The delegation gave a briefing about the construction of low-cost houses and the details of construction-related work done by the firm.

Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that the Punjab government would provide every possible facility to the foreign investors in this regard.

He said that feasible proposals of foreign construction companies would be welcomed with regard to construction of low-cost housing units, as the objective of Naya Pakistan Housing Project was to provide quality housing facilities with less cost.

Suleyman Mufti Gil apprised the meeting about global construction experience of the firm and showed interest in the construction of houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Project. He said that the the firm had the capability to introduce new trends of construction by using environment-friendly technologies.

