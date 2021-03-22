ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Monday launched a digital campaign to highlight country's positive image and potential besides recognizing the heroic services of women and health workers in national development.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood would lead the campaign that had been initiated on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's directives in connection with the Pakistan Day celebrations.

Launched with the hashtag #OneNationOneDestiny, the drive consists of releasing of special documentaries as well as beautiful national song written and sung by Director General of Foreign Ministry Shakeel Anwar.

The netizens highly lauded the foreign ministry's campaign and also joined it by sharing the images and videos highlighting Pakistan's natural landscape as well as potential in multiple fields.

The foreign ministry also released documentary to recognize the role of women in Pakistan's creation as well as development starting from Fatima Jinnah and Pakistan's First Lady Begum Ra'ana Liaqat Ali Khan and First female prime minister Benazir Bhutto to showbiz stars including Mahira Khan and Mahwish Hayat.

Other women featuring in the documentary included politician Shaista Ikramulah Khan, Captain Women Guards Movement Zeenat Haroon Rashid, writer Professor Aisha Akhtar, philanthropist Bilqees Edhi, first female foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar, foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua, Malika Tarannum Noor Jahan, folk singer Reshma, singer Nazia Hassan, Sufi singer Abida Perveen, Pakistan women cricket, rugby and football teams, female Lt. General Nigar Johar, IGP Sheeba Shah, FC Commanding Officer Hina Munawar, army doctors, women UN peacekeepers, police commandos and pilots.

Others in the list included Youngest Nobel Laureate Malala Yousufzai, singer Momina Mustahsin and beautician and philanthropist Musarrat Misbah.

Another documentary acknowledged the contribution of the health workers, Pakistani women and overseas Pakistanis, government's 10 billion Tree Tsunami Program, Olive Tree Plantation Drive and Pakistan hosting World Environment Day 2021.

The documentary mentions dismantling of mantra of "Isolation", exposing of anti-Pakistan disinformation campaign and Kashmir dispute repeatedly raised at United Nations.

In the context of pandemic era, the campaign acknowledges PM Imran's global debt relief initiative and largest repatriation in Pakistan history. It also highlighted surplus current account deficit, growing exports, increased industrial production, Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, Ehsaas Program, Sehat Sahulat Program and efforts to combat Islamophobia, climate change and corruption.

Highlighting the country's potential, the digital campaign calls Pakistan a melting pot of culture and religions, its hospitable people, global ranking as top tourism destination, ease of doing business, second largest reserves of shale gas and natural economic hub of energy corridor.

It also portrays Pakistan as the 6th largest consumer market, cradle of ancient civilization, second largest pink salt deposits, Gwadar as world's largest deep seaport, largest hand-sewn football maker, 5th largest deposits of gold and copper and 4th largest milk producing country.

Moreover, it also mentions the online visa applications for 191 countries, visa on arrival for 50 countries for tourism, visa on arrival for 95 countries for business and simplified visa categories for medical and religious purposes.