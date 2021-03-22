UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Ministry Launches Digital Campaign For Country's Image Building, Heroes' Recognition

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 11:10 PM

Foreign ministry launches digital campaign for country's image building, heroes' recognition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Monday launched a digital campaign to highlight country's positive image and potential besides recognizing the heroic services of women and health workers in national development.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood would lead the campaign that had been initiated on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's directives in connection with the Pakistan Day celebrations.

Launched with the hashtag #OneNationOneDestiny, the drive consists of releasing of special documentaries as well as beautiful national song written and sung by Director General of Foreign Ministry Shakeel Anwar.

The netizens highly lauded the foreign ministry's campaign and also joined it by sharing the images and videos highlighting Pakistan's natural landscape as well as potential in multiple fields.

The foreign ministry also released documentary to recognize the role of women in Pakistan's creation as well as development starting from Fatima Jinnah and Pakistan's First Lady Begum Ra'ana Liaqat Ali Khan and First female prime minister Benazir Bhutto to showbiz stars including Mahira Khan and Mahwish Hayat.

Other women featuring in the documentary included politician Shaista Ikramulah Khan, Captain Women Guards Movement Zeenat Haroon Rashid, writer Professor Aisha Akhtar, philanthropist Bilqees Edhi, first female foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar, foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua, Malika Tarannum Noor Jahan, folk singer Reshma, singer Nazia Hassan, Sufi singer Abida Perveen, Pakistan women cricket, rugby and football teams, female Lt. General Nigar Johar, IGP Sheeba Shah, FC Commanding Officer Hina Munawar, army doctors, women UN peacekeepers, police commandos and pilots.

Others in the list included Youngest Nobel Laureate Malala Yousufzai, singer Momina Mustahsin and beautician and philanthropist Musarrat Misbah.

Another documentary acknowledged the contribution of the health workers, Pakistani women and overseas Pakistanis, government's 10 billion Tree Tsunami Program, Olive Tree Plantation Drive and Pakistan hosting World Environment Day 2021.

The documentary mentions dismantling of mantra of "Isolation", exposing of anti-Pakistan disinformation campaign and Kashmir dispute repeatedly raised at United Nations.

In the context of pandemic era, the campaign acknowledges PM Imran's global debt relief initiative and largest repatriation in Pakistan history. It also highlighted surplus current account deficit, growing exports, increased industrial production, Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, Ehsaas Program, Sehat Sahulat Program and efforts to combat Islamophobia, climate change and corruption.

Highlighting the country's potential, the digital campaign calls Pakistan a melting pot of culture and religions, its hospitable people, global ranking as top tourism destination, ease of doing business, second largest reserves of shale gas and natural economic hub of energy corridor.

It also portrays Pakistan as the 6th largest consumer market, cradle of ancient civilization, second largest pink salt deposits, Gwadar as world's largest deep seaport, largest hand-sewn football maker, 5th largest deposits of gold and copper and 4th largest milk producing country.

Moreover, it also mentions the online visa applications for 191 countries, visa on arrival for 50 countries for tourism, visa on arrival for 95 countries for business and simplified visa categories for medical and religious purposes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Football Malala Yousafzai Corruption Tsunami Prime Minister World Army Police Benazir Bhutto Hina Rabbani Khar United Nations Exports Business Showbiz Naya Pakistan Fatima Jinnah Pakistan Day Gwadar Rashid Lead Hub Nazia Hassan Shakeel Mahira Khan Visa Women Gas Gold Market From Government Top Salfi Textile Mills Limited Billion Housing

Recent Stories

North Korea Capable of Making Nuclear Weapons But ..

9 minutes ago

US May Face Delays in Developing Vital Technologie ..

9 minutes ago

Akbar Malik assumes charge as Acting Director Prog ..

9 minutes ago

At Least 100 Injured in Collapse of Stadium During ..

9 minutes ago

Sri Lanka bowlers peg back West Indies in first Te ..

9 minutes ago

EU split on way forward in Britain vaccine row

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.