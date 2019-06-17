UrduPoint.com
Forest Dept To Develop Three Urban Forests In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 hours ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 03:50 PM

Forest dept to develop three urban forests in city

The district forest department will extend all out cooperation with various departments for maximum plantation to control environment pollution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :The district forest department will extend all out cooperation with various departments for maximum plantation to control environment pollution.

Divisional Forest Officer Wajih Uddin Ahmed said here on Monday the coordination would be extend with district government, PHA, Chenab Club and other private organizations for converting city into lush green.

Initially,urban forest would be develop at three locations--Chak No 235-RB Niamoana, Millat town and Chak Jhumra and in this regard, Chenab Club will arrange all required funds,he said.

He appreciated the participation of private sector in the urban forest projects and said that environment pollution and heat waves could be controlled only by plantation.

