Forest fire extinguished in Duki’s Marjanzai Tambil Mountain

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Duki Fayyaz Ali on Tuesday said that the forest fire in Marjanzai Tambil Mountain was brought under control after three days.

District administration including the Levies Force, and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Forest Department teams have taken part in the operation and extinguished the forest fire to save and protect the valuable forests.

Fayyaz Ali expressed these views while visiting affected areas of the forest in Loni Marjanzai Tambil Mountain of Duki area which was brought under control for three days.

He said that forests were our valuable assets, the protection of which was the responsibility of all of us.

He also appreciated the Forest Department Officials and other teams for the successful operation and for saving the forest in the area.