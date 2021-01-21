Four dead, seven injured in van-truck accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As many as four persons were killed and seven others suffered serious injuries in a head-on collision between a van and truck, near Rohaila stop on Sialkot-Wazirabad road on Thursday

Rescue-1122 sources said that four persons identified as 43-year-old Muhammad Asif, 32-year-old Asmatullah, 43-year-old Rana Asif and 37-year-old Muhammad Waseem were killed on the spot.

The accident occurred due to over speeding in foggy weather, Rescue officials said.

Rescue 1122 provided first aid and shifted seven injured persons to a local hospital.

