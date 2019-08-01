UrduPoint.com
Four Die In Road Mishap In Mirpur Khas

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 27 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 02:55 PM

Four die in road mishap in Mirpur Khas

4 people including two women were killed after a double cabin Vigo hit with a truck standing alongside road near Mirpur Khas

Mirpur Khas (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st August, 2019) 4 people including two women were killed after a double cabin Vigo hit with a truck standing alongside road near Mirpur Khas.According to police, five members of a family were on their way to Khapro from Mirpur Khas in a double cabin vigo when due to over speed it hit with a truck near Hangoor Nawa stop.

As a result 4 people including two women died on the spot.Rescue 1122 reached the scene and shifted all the injured and dead into nearby local hospital for first aid and medico-legal formalities.

