Four Fertiliser Dealers Fined

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2023 | 02:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Four fertiliser dealers were fined for selling the commodity at higher rates at their shops in Mianwali district on Wednesday.

According to official sources, on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Sajjad Ahmad, Assistant Director Agriculture Extension Piplan Abdul Rasheed imposed Rs 20,000 fine on Mehmoodia Traders Piplan over profiteering.

Meanwhile, Assistant Director Agriculture Extension Mianwali Muhammad Tariq Mehmood Khan, during checking, imposed fines of Rs 25,000 on Sarfraz Lakhowal Ghosia Traders at Wah Bachran and Zia Fertilizer dealer at Anwar Chowk each, and Rs 10,000 on Munawar fertilizer dealer at Anwar Chowk for selling fertilisers at higher rates.

