Four Held For Supplying Unhygienic Meat
Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2025 | 06:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) In a successful joint operation with the Veterinary Officer, City Police Station Jalalpur Pirwala seized approximately 110 kilograms of meat from a slaughtered cow being transported in a Suzuki pickup.
According to the Veterinary Officer’s inspection, the cow was found to have been dead prior to slaughter, and the meat emitted a strong foul odor, making it unfit for human consumption.
The police arrested four suspects identified as Muhammad Abbas, Muhammad Majid, Abdul Shakoor, and Sajjad. The gang was allegedly involved in supplying meat from dead animals to biryani centers and hotels across Jalalpur and other areas of South Punjab.
Police revealed that the group was based in Ahmedpur East and had been distributing the hazardous meat to multiple outlets in the region. The seized meat has been taken into custody, and further investigations were underway to trace the entire supply chain and other possible accomplices.
The authorities concerned have vowed to continue strict crackdowns to protect public health and ensure that unsafe meat does not reach consumers.
