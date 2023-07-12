Four hospitals, four OTs, three labs sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Healthcare Commission claimed on Wednesday to have sealed four hospitals, four operation theatres (OTs) and three laboratories besides suspending indoor services of two more hospitals for medical negligence, non-implementation of minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) and violation of licensing regulations.

PHC spokesperson said here on Wednesday that during a special inspection of Shahid General Hospital, Kabirwala district Khanewal, the PHC team sealed its operation theatre, treatment area, and rooms of a doctor and a lady health visitor, besides suspending its indoor, blood transfusion and surgical services. At the time of visit, no doctor was present, and records regarding the availability of consultants, medical officers (MOs) and staff nurses were not made available, whereas only a dispenser was found running the hospital.

Also, patients' record was unavailable.

Taking action on a complaint of a surgical gauze piece left in the abdomen after appendicectomy at the Rehman Hospital, Dunyapur district Lodhran, its two OTs, a laboratory and indoor were sealed besides suspending its gynecological and blood transfusion services. It was found that there was no proper emergency equipment, record of sterilization and OT disinfection and waste disposal arrangements besides deficient files of consultants, MOs and paramedics.

In the sealed lab, specialized tests were being performed and reported without a pathologist.

The administration of the hospital was directed to immediately shift two admitted patients to another PHC-qualified hospital for further treatment.

In Bahawalnagar, National Hospital was completely sealed after a botched-up surgery resulted in the amputation of a girl's arm.

Also, four healthcare establishments (HCEs) of Multan – being run by a non-governmental organization Youth Community Development Organisation (YCDO) – were sealed for not complying with the licensing regulations despite repeated warnings in this regard. Resultantly, the hospitals had been stopped from providing any kind of healthcare services.

The closed-down HCEs included YCDO Eye General Hospital and Diagnostic Centre, YCDO Idrees Memorial Hospital and Diagnostic Centre and YCDO Hospital and Diagnostic Centre.

Moreover, an OT and a lab were sealed besides suspending indoor services of another YCDO hospital.

Its administration was directed to immediately shift patients to another hospital. It was also instructedto appear before the Commission for explaining its position regarding the violations.