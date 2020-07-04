UrduPoint.com
Four Injured In Accident Near Defence Mor Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 03:05 PM

Four injured in accident near Defence Mor Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :At least four people including a minor girl were suffered serious injuries when an over-speeding truck was overturned and fell on the rickshaw near Defence Mor Karachi on Saturday afternoon.

As per details, Rescue sources said, the rickshaw was carrying passengers when a speeding truck overturned and fell on the rickshaw.

Three people got serious injuries and shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition, Rescue sources said.

Police are investigating the case and have registered a case against the truck driver.

The injured Minor girl is being given medical treatment, hospital sources reveal, a private news channel reported.

