Four Injured In Accident Near Defence Mor Karachi
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 03:05 PM
At least four people including a minor girl were suffered serious injuries when an over-speeding truck was overturned and fell on the rickshaw near Defence Mor Karachi on Saturday afternoon
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :At least four people including a minor girl were suffered serious injuries when an over-speeding truck was overturned and fell on the rickshaw near Defence Mor Karachi on Saturday afternoon.
As per details, Rescue sources said, the rickshaw was carrying passengers when a speeding truck overturned and fell on the rickshaw.
Three people got serious injuries and shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition, Rescue sources said.
Police are investigating the case and have registered a case against the truck driver.
The injured Minor girl is being given medical treatment, hospital sources reveal, a private news channel reported.