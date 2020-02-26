UrduPoint.com
Four Killed, 9 Injured In Torghar Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 09:40 AM

Four killed, 9 injured in Torghar road accident

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :At least four persons including two children died and nine others were critically injured on Wednesday when a passenger jeep plunged into a deep gorge at Soral Torghar.

According to the police, a passenger Jeep No. IDC-3146 was heading towards Thakot from Dadda Banda Torghar carrying several passengers fell into a deep gorge when driver Sahibzada lost his control over the vehicle while taking a sharp turn at Soral.

Four persons including two children died on the spot were identified as 8 years old Mazullah and Faiza Bibi while 9 injured including Muhammad Alam, Shah Gul, Saeed Zada, Shahzad Gul, Muhammad Nahmatullah and others.

Chairman Dakek Committee Torghar Laiq Muhammad Khan expressed grief and sorrow over the accident and loss of precious human lives. He also prayed for the departed souls and directed the hospital to provide the best possible medical facilities to the injured.

After the accident, locals and police reached the spot and recovered the injured and dead bodies from the deep gorge and shifted them to the hospital.

