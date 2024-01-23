Four killed in accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Four women were killed and two others, including a young girl, sustained injuries when an over-speeding Mazda van collided with a rickshaw on the National Highway in Shikarpur Tuesday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the accident took place near Achi Masjid area of Town Madeji due to dense fog and poor visibility, a Private news channel reported.

The police said that the bodies and injured were shifted to a hospital.

Three of the four women were identified as Farida, Hajira and Najma.