Open Menu

Four Killed In Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Four killed in accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Four women were killed and two others, including a young girl, sustained injuries when an over-speeding Mazda van collided with a rickshaw on the National Highway in Shikarpur Tuesday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the accident took place near Achi Masjid area of Town Madeji due to dense fog and poor visibility, a Private news channel reported.

The police said that the bodies and injured were shifted to a hospital.

Three of the four women were identified as Farida, Hajira and Najma.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Poor Young Van Shikarpur Rescue 1122 Women Mosque Mazda

Recent Stories

Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan ..

Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan 29: Solangi

24 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s soci ..

Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..

13 hours ago
 Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrill ..

Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase

14 hours ago
 Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

14 hours ago
LG representative delegation call on CM KP

LG representative delegation call on CM KP

14 hours ago
 Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts dra ..

Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts drag on

14 hours ago
 Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris cou ..

Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris couture

14 hours ago
 Special persons need support to contribute in coun ..

Special persons need support to contribute in country's development: VC

14 hours ago
 Wall Street smashes records as tech earnings boost ..

Wall Street smashes records as tech earnings boost confidence

14 hours ago
 UoT's IBLC to host national seminar

UoT's IBLC to host national seminar

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan