Four MEPCO SDOs penalized in departmental cases

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Authority has issued orders to award punishments to four SDOs while deciding the departmental cases.

Acting under Pakistan WAPDA Employees E&D Rules, 1978, two annual increments of SDO First Sub Division Jahanian has been stopped for two years after the allegations against him were proved.

Likewise, annual increments of SDO Shamsabad Sub Division Multan Muhammad Shakir during posting of SDO First Sub Division Mian Chinon, SDO Industrial Estate Sub Division Mian Chinon Kamran Ilyas and Acting SDO Ghaziabad Sub Division Chichawatani Nasir Ali as SDO Civil Lines Sub Division Khanewal have been suspended for one year after the charges against them proved.