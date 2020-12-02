Four of a family injured in separate road mishaps

Four persons of Saeeda Khan' s family, Chairperson Wawa Artists here on Wednesday were badly injured in two separate road mishaps in Hayatabad area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Four persons of Saeeda Khan' s family, Chairperson Wawa Artists here on Wednesday were badly injured in two separate road mishaps in Hayatabad area .

She told this scribe that her mother, brother and sister were coming to home on a motorcycle when it was hit by a car, badly injuring all the three.

She said one of her brothers after receiving information about the mishap was on way to reach the site but he too was hit by a car and was badly injured.

All the injured were shifted to Hayatabad Medical Complex.

She demanded free of charge treatment for her family members and action against reckless car drivers.

The FIR of the incident was registered at Hayatabad police station.