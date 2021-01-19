UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four POs Arrested In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 02:14 PM

Four POs arrested in sargodha

The police arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) during last 24 hours in the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The police arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) during last 24 hours in the district.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that teams of different police stations conducted raids in various areas within their jurisdiction and arrested proclaimed offenders Naseer Ahmed, Ashraf Abbas, Bilal and Hassan who were wanted in dozens of cases of robbery, theft and murder attempts. Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Murder Police Robbery

Recent Stories

Around 200 People Injured as Dozens of Cars Collid ..

3 minutes ago

Youth hit to death in sargodha

3 minutes ago

Investors eye recovery as most markets rise, Yelle ..

3 minutes ago

Writers from pashto literary society meet chairman ..

3 minutes ago

Record-breaking India clinch Australia Test series ..

12 minutes ago

Tunisia rocked by fourth night of street riots

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.