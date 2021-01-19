Four POs arrested in sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The police arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) during last 24 hours in the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The police arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) during last 24 hours in the district.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that teams of different police stations conducted raids in various areas within their jurisdiction and arrested proclaimed offenders Naseer Ahmed, Ashraf Abbas, Bilal and Hassan who were wanted in dozens of cases of robbery, theft and murder attempts. Further investigation was underway.