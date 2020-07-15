Four relatives, killed in SA accident buried in Manerai Bala

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The bodies of four relatives who had died in a road accident in Saudi Arabia last months were received here on Wednesday.

Locals and police said all the four diseased belonging to Manerai Bala area of Swabi were working in Saudi Arabia as laborers and drivers, died in a road accident in Hail city of the kingdom on 18th June.

The diseases named Ibrar Khan, son of Rahim Dad Khan, his cousin Khalid Khan, son Hakeem Khan, Babar Khan, son of Khairul Amin and Fayyaz Khan, son of Muhammad Wali Khan were on way to their residence after finishing work in company when their vehicle collided with another vehicle.

All the four relatives along with five other Saudi citizens were killed on the scene. Today, early morning their bodies were received at airport in Islamabad from where they were shifted to native area in Swabi.

Their funeral prayers were offered in the ground of Naro Banda where large numbers of people were present.

Moving scenes were witnessed when coffins of four young friends were brought for burial. Locals said Babar Khan and Fayyaz Khan were also childhood friends.