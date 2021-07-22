UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fourteen People Killed As Heavy Rainfall Hits Northwestern Pakistan - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 03:30 PM

Fourteen People Killed as Heavy Rainfall Hits Northwestern Pakistan - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) At least 14 people have died, while 26 others were injured as a result of heavy rains in the northwestern Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Thursday.

The heavy downpour has killed four men, two women and eight children since Monday. The rainstorm also partially damaged or destroyed 25 houses.

The PDMA has ordered local authorities to step up their assistance for victims, according to the Pakistani ARY broadcaster. The national meteorologist services warn that the rains could cause floods and landslides.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died Women Rains

Recent Stories

Emirates takes off to Miami

45 minutes ago

India&#039;s daily COVID-19 cases rise by 41,383

2 hours ago

China evacuates tens of thousands as China storms ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.93 a barrel W ..

2 hours ago

MoFAIC refutes Human Rights Watch allegations conc ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 22 July 2021

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.