Fourteen People Killed as Heavy Rainfall Hits Northwestern Pakistan - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) At least 14 people have died, while 26 others were injured as a result of heavy rains in the northwestern Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Thursday.

The heavy downpour has killed four men, two women and eight children since Monday. The rainstorm also partially damaged or destroyed 25 houses.

The PDMA has ordered local authorities to step up their assistance for victims, according to the Pakistani ARY broadcaster. The national meteorologist services warn that the rains could cause floods and landslides.