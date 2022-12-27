UrduPoint.com

Free Diagnostic Services Continue In Flood-hit Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Free diagnostic services continue in flood-hit areas

National Institute of Health (NIH)'s free mobile diagnostic services are continue in flood-affected areas to support locals in case of any outbreak.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :National Institute of Health (NIH)'s free mobile diagnostic services are continue in flood-affected areas to support locals in case of any outbreak.

According to official sources, testing facilities are available in those locations where access to testing was limited and citizens can now have free testing services for influenza, malaria, dengue, and SARS-CoV-2.

The free diagnostic system was handed over by NIH for flood-hit areas while two mobile diagnostic labs were deputed in the flood-affected areas of Sindh in this regard.

The mobile labs were parked in Badin and Larkana where citizens can submit their blood samples for investigation.

A three-member team from NIH, including a doctor and two molecular biologists, was deputed to run the labs at Badin. They also trained district health lab staff on the operations of the mobile lab.

The NIH had provided a total of three mobile laboratories to Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to strengthen the capacity to diagnose COVID-19 and other communicable diseases.

These mobile laboratories will strengthen the diagnostic capacity of the provincial health departments, and enabling the government to respond quickly and effectively in hard-to-reach remote areas during emergencies, or an outbreak and epidemics.

Related Topics

Sindh Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Punjab Mobile Doctor Larkana Badin Influenza From Government Blood

Recent Stories

DC for resolving people's problems on priority bas ..

DC for resolving people's problems on priority basis

3 minutes ago
 BMP welcomes two-year term for all trade bodies, c ..

BMP welcomes two-year term for all trade bodies, chambers

3 minutes ago
 West Police arrests two involved in 'gutka busines ..

West Police arrests two involved in 'gutka business'

3 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Ukrainians to Face 'Tough Winter' Ami ..

Blinken Says Ukrainians to Face 'Tough Winter' Amid Collapsing Energy Infrastruc ..

3 minutes ago
 39-member NDU delegation visits Parliament House

39-member NDU delegation visits Parliament House

11 minutes ago
 All agri consumers to get Rs 3.60 per unit decreas ..

All agri consumers to get Rs 3.60 per unit decrease in power tariff: NEPRA

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.