Free mobile Hospital Medical Camp in Mohmand held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :As directed by the Director General Health Dr. Muhammad Niaz, a day long free mobile hospital camp setup in Pandyali area of District Mohmand under the aegis of Directorate of Health Merged areas on Sunday.

Program Manager Dr. Wisal Mahmood supervised the free medical camp.

At the camp, Peshawar District Specialist Surgeon Doctor, Dental Specialist Doctor Male and Female Doctors checked up the patients.

In addition to OPD for various diseases in the camp, dental and other treatments were also provided under the supervision of a specialist doctor.

In this camp, specialist male and female doctors also took full part in serving the people.

During the camp, every possible effort was made wherein people were given free medicines after check up.

All the patients who turned up were examined free of cost including children, female, old men and women.

Dr. Muhammad Niaz said that the people of the area thanked health department staff and government for setting up mobile hospital camps in different areas in order to ensure due health facilities to the people at their doorsteps.