Free motorbikes to be provided to 2000 GCWUF students

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) As many as 2000 free motorbikes will be provided to the students of Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) under the Women on Wheels program in Faisalabad.

In this connection, a ceremony was held in which 26 motorbikes were provided to the students of the GCWUF.

Addressing the bikes distribution ceremony, Vice Chancellor GCWUF Prof Dr Zill-i-Huma Nazli said that the free bikes were arranged with the financial assistant of Interloop and highlighted the importance of women's empowerment in education and various fields, emphasizing the need for women to have the choice of riding.

Chairman Interloop Musaddiq Zulqarnain praised the initiative of providing 2,000 women with free bikes, enabling them to easily access education and employment.

He emphasized addressing the challenges faced by women riders. The initiative aims to empower Pakistani women to achieve their goals without dependency on others, similar to women in other countries, he added.

He thanked the Vice-Chancellor GCWUF for providing a secure location on the university grounds for training.