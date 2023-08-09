Free wrestling academy sets up in city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :A free wrestling academy has been established at Kalim Shaheed sports Complex in connection with Jashn-e-Azadi celebrations here on Wednesday.

The District Sports Department will supervise it.

The academy was formally inaugurated by District Sports Officer Seth Hanif while Ustad Abid Pehlwan, President District Wrestling Association Ali Raza and others were also present.

The Faisalabad Wrestling Association thanked Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamarand District Sports Officer Sajida Latif for opening the facility.

The players of all age groups can take part in the academy.