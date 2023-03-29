Fruit boycott call receives support from people in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :People in Peshawar city extended support to 'Fruit Boycott' call that got viral on social media in protest against the soaring prices of commodities during the holy month of Ramzan.

A call for a boycott of fruits appeared on social media urging people not to purchase fruits for five days from March 27 to 31 as a protest against the exorbitant prices of the commodities in the market.

The boycott call got viral on social media by gaining support from netizens who not only expressed agreement with the idea but shared it from their accounts with requests to people to follow and avoid purchasing fruits during these days.

A visit to the market found a thin presence of purchasers reflecting the support of people to the boycott call in protest over exorbitant prices.

"The fruit vendors are charging more than double prices decided in the official rate list and they deserve to be taught a lesson," opines Ahmad, a young boy who works in a private hospital.

Talking to APP, Ahmad said fruit dealers have increased prices from more than double during Ramazan and this is not only against the teaching of islam but also against all norms of humanity.

If someone buys three separate items to make fruit chart for Iftari, it costs around Rs. 600 to 700 which is not only out of the range of poor but also of the middle class, observed Sakeena, a housewife.

Sakeena said she welcomed the boycott call as a silent protest and that can prove very effective if is supported by the majority of people.

During a visit to fruit markets, the prices of different commodities are found increased more than double as banana was around Rs. 200 per dozen before Ramazan but is now available at Rs.350 to 400.

Apple were also available at Rs. 400 soon after initiation of Ramazan which were earlier carrying a price tag of Rs. 200 per kg.

Similarly, the price of melon shoots from Rs. 150 to 250 on the first day of Ramazan, forcing consumers to avoid the purchase.

Shakeel, a government employee, said he has also decided to support the call of boycott fruit and underscored the need of making such calls for other items.

This is the strength of consumers and can be made more effective through creating awareness by utilizing social media, Shakeel opined.

He said the majority of people including females are using mobile phones through which awareness can be spread about the effectiveness of joint action by citizens.

Only government can not control profiteers and consumers also have to play their role in giving them lessons by boycotting the products for a few days, Shakeel opined.