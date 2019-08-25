UrduPoint.com
Fumigation Campaign Launched In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 06:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :A fumigation campaign has been started in Karachi on the directive of Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar.

Forty vehicles have been deployed to carry out fumigation at every district of the city, according to a press release issued here on Sunday.

According to the fumigation schedule, insecticide spray was done in all zones of District Malir on August 24; in District East on August 25; while fumigation drive will be conducted in districts Central, West, Malir and District Council on August 26, 27, 28 and 29 respectively.

The Mayor Karachi has directed that spray should be done twice at the breading places of flies and mosquitoes and where there is stagnant water.

He instructed that no area should remain unattended during the campaign, adding, if needed, this drive would continue till the required results are achieved.

The Mayor Karachi launched the fumigation campaign from Malir's Saudabad area on Saturday. He told reporters on the occasion that there is no shortage of insecticides.

