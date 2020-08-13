UrduPoint.com
Funds Placed For Development Of Overall AJK Indiscriminately: AJK PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 12:40 AM

Funds placed for development of overall AJK indiscriminately: AJK PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has said the government was extending financial assistance for development across the state indiscriminately.

Talking to districts presidents of his party and other political personalities late Tuesday, he said government has taken bold steps for the socio economic development of the people of state.

He said after coming into power the government has given special emphasis to make the general masses empowered at gross root level. "The government has taken serious steps for the development of the common man and improved the quality of developmental projects launched by the government for the socioeconomic uplift of the people of AJK", he added".

The prime minister said that to redress the problems of the people at their doorsteps, the government has provided funds to the local bodies institutions.

"Sufficient funds are being provided for the beautification of the big cities, while the work on developmental projects would be completed in all the Constituencies during the current financial year," the PM said.

He urged the cabinet members, MLAs and political workers to remain in touch with the workers and take effective steps to redress their problems and remove reservations.

The delegation expressed their full confidence over the leadership of Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider and appreciated the timely steps taken by the government to control the spread of COVID-19.

