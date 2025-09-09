Funeral Prayers Of Major Adnan Aslam Shaheed Held At Chaklala
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2025 | 05:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Funeral prayers of Major Adnan Aslam Shaheed (age: 31 years, resident of Rawalpindi) who embraced martyrdom while undergoing treatment at Combined Military Hospital were held at Chaklala, Rawalpindi.
The officer gallantly fought the Indian proxy Fitna al Khawarij during their cowardly attack in Bannu on 2 September 2025, said an ISPR news release.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Defence Minister, Information Minister, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir NI (M), HJ, (COAS), serving Military and Civil Officers and relatives of Shaheed attended the funeral.
Major Adnan Aslam embraced shahadat with unflinching bravery, leading his men from the front.
The Prime Minister honoring the bravery of the officer said that today, we have lost a valiant son of the soil whose courage and sacrifice will forever remain etched in the nation's heart. He represents the best of Pakistan: unwavering resolve, love for the homeland, and an unbreakable spirit of sacrifice.
Major Adnan’s martyrdom is a testimony that Armed Forces of Pakistan remain resolute in our mission to root out terrorism in all its forms.
Officer will be laid to rest in his hometown with full military honours.
