FWMC BoD approves annual budget of Rs 4,593 mln for 2023-24

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The 62nd meeting of board of directors of Faisalabad Waste Management Company was held here on Wednesday.

Chairman BoD Muhammad Ahmad presided over the meeting while Chief Executive Officer Rauf Ahmad, President FCCI Dr Khuram Tariq, and others were also present.

The BoD meeting approved an annual budget of Rs 4,593 million for the year 2023-24 for the company. The board also approved the FWMC business plan and sent recommendations to the government of Punjab.

The BoD, taking other agenda items, sent the case of extension of contract employees to the HR committee. The contract of supplying petrol and diesel for FWMC vehicles was given to PSO for one year.