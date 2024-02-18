Gala dinner hosted to celebrate Pak-China friendship, bilateral relations with Turkey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) K H A Business and International Relations hosted a dinner in honor of the Consulate General of China, Yang Yundong, and the Consul General of Turkey, Cemal Sangu, to celebrate Pak-China friendship marking the completion of 73 years of diplomatic relations and also to celebrate the New Year of China.

A cake-cutting ceremony was held during the event.

Among the attendees were the President of K.H.A Business and International Relations, CEO Kafeel Hussain Group, renowned architect Kafeel Hussain, Consul General of Oman Engineer Sami Al Khanjari, Consul General of Indonesia Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat, Consul General of Malaysia Herman Hardynata Ahmad, Consul General of Japan Hattori Masaru, Diplomats from Qatar, UAE and Indonesia, President Pakistan Tax Bar Association Anwar Kashif Mumtaz, President Karachi Business Forum and Think Tank Rashid Ahmed Siddiqui, along with other prominent business personalities and dignitaries of the city.

Addressing the gathering, the President of K.H.A Business and International Relations, CEO Kafeel Hussain Group, Kafeel Hussain stated that Pakistan is keen on enhancing relations with countries worldwide. He emphasized the strong fraternal ties between Pakistan, China, and Turkey, and highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen them further.

He highlighted the vast opportunities for business and investment in Pakistan and expressed called for investment in the country while facilitating businessmen from both China and Turkey with information about incentives and other facilities available in Pakistan.

Kafeel Hussain further mentioned the potential benefits of collaboration among all Asian countries in boosting the economy, which could lead to more pleasant relations between Pakistan and other nations. Consul General Yang Yundong mentioned that the Pak-China friendship is exemplary, citing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a vital contributor to both countries' economies. He also noted the increase in exports under the Belt and Road Initiative, which is highly promising.

Yang Yundong expressed confidence that Pak-China friendship will continue to set an example for all nations globally and both countries will continue to play their part in strengthening the economy through collaboration. Consul General Cemal Sangu stated that Turkey and Pakistan have deep-rooted and extensive trade, diplomatic, cultural, and economic relations, which can be further improved for mutual benefits.

Sangu emphasized Turkey's ongoing collaboration with Pakistan in various sectors, benefiting both countries' economies. He also highlighted the importance of robust economic policies to improve Pakistan's economy, which can lead to increased exports.

Turkish CG reiterated Turkey's commitment to enhancing relations with Pakistan and other Muslim countries for mutual prosperity.