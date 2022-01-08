Galiyat completely closed for next two days: KP Tourism Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Tourism Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday announced that Galiyat is completely closed for next two days due to rains and snowfall.

In a tweet, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE), Department of Tourism appealed tourists to take care and do not travel to Galiyat for next two days.

Tourism Department KP also directed tourists that for emergency situation dial 1422.

KITE Tourism Department KP further said that Shandur, Lowari tunnel, Narran, Babusar Top were also closed due to snowfall. Karakoram Highway also closed due to land sliding at Pattan, Dassu and Jaglot.