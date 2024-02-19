Gandapur, Atif, Shahram Reach PHC For Bail
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2024 | 12:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Ali Amin Gandapur, Shahram Khan Tarakai and Atif Khan on Monday reached Peshawar High Court (PHC) for grant of bails.
Ali Amin had filed a bail application in the Peshawar High court (PHC) due to fear of possible arrest in different cases which was approved by Justice PHC Ibrahim Khan for an immediate hearing.
Atif Khan and Shahram Khan Tarakai who were already on bail appeared in the court of Justice Atiq Shah and Justice Waqar Ahmed for further extension of their bails.
