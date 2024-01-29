Open Menu

Gang Involved In Motorcycle Theft Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Gang involved in motorcycle theft arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Police have arrested a three-member gang involved in house robberies, motorcycle theft and recovered 04 stolen motorcycle and stolen amount more than Rs 2,00,000 from their possession during crackdown here on Monday.

Naseerabad police during course of action held the accused include Imran, Sagar and Shams.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Pothohar Nasir Nawaz appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action will be taken against

anti-social elements.

He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

The accused will be challaned by the court with solid evidence and will be punished, he added.

Related Topics

Police Sagar Progress Nasir All From Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Iran resolve to expand ties in political ..

Pakistan, Iran resolve to expand ties in political and security domains

8 minutes ago
 Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 indivi ..

Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices

2 hours ago
 Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to W ..

Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to Wahab Riaz

3 hours ago
 SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military co ..

SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved

4 hours ago
 Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail ..

Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC

4 hours ago
 Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakist ..

Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

1 day ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

2 days ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan