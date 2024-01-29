Gang involved in motorcycle theft arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Police have arrested a three-member gang involved in house robberies, motorcycle theft and recovered 04 stolen motorcycle and stolen amount more than Rs 2,00,000 from their possession during crackdown here on Monday.

Naseerabad police during course of action held the accused include Imran, Sagar and Shams.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Pothohar Nasir Nawaz appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action will be taken against

anti-social elements.

He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

The accused will be challaned by the court with solid evidence and will be punished, he added.