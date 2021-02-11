GB CM, chairman PTA, discuss availability of quality telecom services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Muhammad Khalid Khursheed here on Thursday met with the Chairman PTA, Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa and discussed availability of quality telecom services and provision of 3G/4G services in the area.

"The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest including availability of quality telecom services in GB and provision of 3G/4G services in the area" said a statement issued here.

The Chairman assured the Chief Minister full support of PTA in removing any hurdles in the provision of quality voice and internet (3G/4G) services in GB.

The sides agreed to have enhanced cooperation in digital connectivity initiatives in GB.