GCWUF Arranges Training Camp For Health Fitness Of Its Staff, Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2023 | 09:37 PM

Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) believed in uplifting the health and fitness of its students and staff for a healthy academic environment, says Prof. Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli Vice Chancellor GCWUF

She was addressing a training camp on “Physical and Mental Well-Being” organized by Department of Physical education in collaboration with Al-Fahad Fitness Centre.

She thanked the Al-Fahad Fitness Center and advised the students to understand the need for good health and fitness as an essential component for successful educational and personal life.

She said that the university, from time to time, conducted awareness campaigns about the mental and physical health of its students and staff.

In the future, the university has planned to expand the scope of the on-campus fitness center and take more measures for the health and fitness of its students and female staff through experienced trainers, she added.

Registrar GCWUF Asif A Malik, Manager Al-Fahad Fitness Centre Bilal Majeed and others also spoke on the occasion.

Ayesha Tanvir, a certified fitness trainer, prepared fitness charts based on the health and nutritional assessment of the training participants.

Senior trainer Noreen Akhtar conducted a session on physical fitness in which awareness was given about the methods of various exercises and their benefits.

Ten female students of the Physical Education Department gave a practical demonstration of various exercises to the participants.

Later, GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli distributed honorary shields among the guests.

The event was also attended by the Coordinator Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Ayesha Sameen, Chairperson Department of Mathematics Prof. Dr. Saima Akram, heads of various teaching and administrative departments, teachers and students of all departments.

