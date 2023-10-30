Open Menu

GCWUF Stages Protest Rally Against Genocide In Gaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2023 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) staged a protest rally here on Monday against the genocide of innocent Palestinians in Gaza.

GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli led the protest rally which was followed by a poster presentation, display of a video documentary, and a seminar on “Violation of Human Rights and Genocide in Palestine and role of Muslims”.

Students of the Department of Political Science displayed posters on the topic. They prepared digital as well as hand-made posters that reflected Israeli aggression and genocidal activities in the Gaza Strip.

Addressing the seminar on the massacre of Muslims in Palestine and the role of the Muslim Ummah, former MNA Dr. Samia Raheel Qazi said that Muslims could achieve their goals through determinism. "The martyrs of Palestine have found eternal life. Now, Muslims have to remain steadfast and resolute to secure themselves," she added.

Prof Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli thanked the participants for highlighting the situation in Palestinian and urged the international community to help solve the serious problem as early as possible.

Dr. Mudasser, Chairman Riffah University Faisalabad, presented a condemnation resolution in favor of Palestine and against Israel in the house, which was accepted unanimously.

Dr. Ghulam Mustafa, Chairman Department of International Relations Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF), Mr. Asif A. Malik Registrar GCWUF, Prof. Dr. Ayesha Sameen Coordinator Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Saima Akram Chairperson Department of Mathematics, Dr. Asma Aziz Director Students’ Affairs (DSA), Incharges of the departments of Islamic Studies, Political Science, and Applied Psychology, Ms. Amara Javed Additional Director Press Media & Publication GCWUF, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the seminar and rally to express solidarity with Palestinians.

