GCWUF students to be provided motorbikes on 40 % subsidy

(@FahadShabbir)

Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has decided to provide motorbikes to its students on 40 percent subsidized rates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has decided to provide motorbikes to its students on 40 percent subsidized rates.

Addressing a function here on Monday, GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zill-i-Huma Nazli said that the university in collaboration with Interloop Corporation Limited would provide subsidized motorbikes to university students under “Women on Wheels” program.

She said that the Interloop Corporation has offered 40 percent subsidy to all female students if they have their valid driving licence.

She thanked the Interloop on introducing highly effective scheme for university students and said that it would help the female students travel without any harassment in public places.

Musadaq Zulqarnain, Chairman, Interloop Limited urged the GCWUF students to take maximum benefit from this scheme for an independent and self-sustained course of educational career.

Humayun Javed Khan General Manager of Corporate Communication, Ijaz Ahmad Nasir GM Corporate Social Responsibility, Noman Hashmi DM of Corporate Communication and Misbah Sheikh Officer of Corporate Social Responsibility from Interloop Corporation Limited also addressed the function whereas Asif A. Malik Registrar, GCWUF, Dr. Asma Aziz Director of Students Affairs/Incharge Women Development Centre, Asma Zaheer Incharge Student Financial Aid Office, heads of teaching and administrative departments, and a large number of students were present on the occasion.