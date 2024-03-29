GDA addresses public concerns on sewerage system installation

The Gilgit Development Authority (GDA), the key department overseeing infrastructure development has responded to the concerns raised by the public regarding the installation of pipes for the sewerage system in the city

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The Gilgit Development Authority (GDA), the key department overseeing infrastructure development has responded to the concerns raised by the public regarding the installation of pipes for the sewerage system in the city.

Following discussions and feedback from the community, the GDA has reassured residents that the design and planning of the sewerage system have been reviewed multiple times.

According to the director GDA Arif Hussain, the minimum diameter of the pipes utilized in the sewerage system is 8 inches, while the maximum diameter reaches up to 48 inches. Emphasizing the importance of considering factors such as design flow and population density, the authority underscores that the sewerage system has been meticulously designed to meet the evolving needs of the city, he added.

In response to concerns raised about the adequacy of the sewerage system's design, he said the GDA asserts that every aspect has been carefully taken into account during the planning phase.

Hussain said the authority highlights that the completion of this project will mark a significant milestone in Gilgit's development trajectory, serving as a game-changer for the city.

He said he GDA's statement aims to reassure residents that there is no cause for alarm regarding the sewerage system installation. With thorough consideration of all relevant factors and meticulous planning, the completion of this project is expected to contribute significantly to improving the quality of life for residents in Gilgit.