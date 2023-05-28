UrduPoint.com

General Body Meeting Of HDBA Postponed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2023

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :The General Body meeting of Hyderabad District Bar Association slated for May 29 has been postponed.

The bar's President advocate K B Lutf Ali Laghari informed in a circular issued here on Sunday that the meeting had been deferred keeping in view the murder of advocate Asad Ali Mari's brother, death of advocate Abid Hussain Thebo's brother and registration of false FIR against advocate Hasnain Nizamani.

He said the decision had been taken by a meeting of the Executive Committee of HDBA.

