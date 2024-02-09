- Home
- Pakistan
- General Polls 2024: Independent candidates maintain lead as results consolidate gradually
General Polls 2024: Independent Candidates Maintain Lead As Results Consolidate Gradually
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidates contesting for national and provincial assembly seats seemed maintaining their lead over mainstream political parties in the General Election 2024, as per the results issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by 9.00 p.m.
According to the available results (Form-47) of 215 National Assembly constituencies, independent candidates managed to secure 89 seats, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) 60, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) 50, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) two, Istehqam-e-Pakistan Party (IPPP) two, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan 11, and Grand Democratic Alliance one seat.
Out of 270 Punjab Assembly-seat results, independent candidates bagged 130 seats, PML-N 129, PPPP 10, Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan one, IPP one and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) five.
For the Sindh Assembly, PPPP so far secured 83 seats, independent candidates 14, MQM-P 21, GDA two, and Jamaat-e-Islami two, out of the total 122 constituencies’ results announced by the time of filing of this update.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, independent candidates so far clinched 85 provincial assembly seats, PML-N 5, PPPP three, JUI seven, JI three, Awami National Party (ANP) and PTIP one each, out of 105 seats.
In Balochistan, PML-N secured eight seats, PPPP eight, JUI six, Independent candidates four, JI one, Awami National Party two and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) four, and one each by Balochistan National Party-Awami and National Party (NP), as per the results announced for 35 seats so far.
Polling for the General Election 2024 concluded overall in a peaceful manner on Thursday at 5 pm after commencing simultaneously across the country at 8 am.
The nine-hour polling continued without any break to provide maximum time
to citizens to exercise their right to vote enshrined in the constitution.
According to the ECP, over 128 million registered voters were scheduled to exercise their democratic right by casting votes for candidates participating in elections for the national and provincial legislatures. The polling was held for 265 seats of the National Assembly and 590 seats of provincial assemblies.
The voting took place on 51 seats of the Balochistan Assembly, 128 out of 130 seats of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 296 out of 297 seats of the Punjab Assembly, and 130 seats of the Sindh Assembly.
The polling was held in 855 Constituencies out of overall 859; however, due to the death of the candidate, voting was not held in NA 8, PP 266, PK 22, and PK 91.
It was the 5th consecutive general polls for the transfer of power by one democratic set-up to another since the dawn of the 21st century (2002-2024), reflecting the nation’s solid commitment to democracy, democratic values, and norms. The polls were held overall in a smooth and peaceful manner as no major untoward incident was reported throughout the country on election day with active participation of the citizens who came out in droves to exercise their right to vote for electing candidates of their choice.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ensured elaborate arrangements in collaboration with security departments and other state institutions to conduct the election in a free, fair, transparent, and peaceful manner across the country.
