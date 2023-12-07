Open Menu

GEPCO Delegation Visits SCCI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2023 | 04:30 PM

GEPCO delegation visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) A delegation of Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) led by Chief Executive

GEPCO Engineer Muhammad Ayub visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI).

SCCI President Abful Ghafoor Malik and Vice President Amer Majeed Sheikh warmly

welcomed the delegation.

During a meeting with the business community held at SCCI Auditorium, GEPCO Chief

Executive Engineer Muhammad Ayub issued directions to the officers concerned for

immediate solution to the problems of electrical installations in Iqbal's City and Industry

Areas.

GEPCO Superintendent Sialkot Engineer Amir Mehmood, Deputy Manager Zakaullah,

members of the Executive Committee and others were also present on the occasion.

