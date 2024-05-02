NH&MP saves lives, fuel worth Rs14m as oil tanker catches on motorway

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) responded quickly and saved lives and 48000 litres fuel worth about Rs 14 million after an oil tanker caught fire near Beat No 24 Jalal Pur M5 sector-1 motorway here Thursday.

According to details, an oil tanker of Euro company was coming to Multan from Karachi carrying 48000 litres oil and suddenly fire erupted into it near Beat No 24 Jalal Pur motorway.

DSP Muhammad Hassan reached the spot with reserve contingent and 20 fire extinguisher cylinders.

Sector Commander Nadeem Ashraf Warraich and Rescue 1122 and FW staff also reached the spot with water bowsers.

National Highways and Motorway Police risked their lives and controlled the fire in a very short time with the help of fire extinguisher cylinders and brought the fire under control and saved masses from major accident.

The petrol of the said oil tanker is being shifted to another oil tanker to clear the scene and further improve the flow of traffic.