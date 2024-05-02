NH&MP Saves Lives, Fuel Worth Rs14m As Oil Tanker Catches On Motorway
Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2024 | 04:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) responded quickly and saved lives and 48000 litres fuel worth about Rs 14 million after an oil tanker caught fire near Beat No 24 Jalal Pur M5 sector-1 motorway here Thursday.
According to details, an oil tanker of Euro company was coming to Multan from Karachi carrying 48000 litres oil and suddenly fire erupted into it near Beat No 24 Jalal Pur motorway.
DSP Muhammad Hassan reached the spot with reserve contingent and 20 fire extinguisher cylinders.
Sector Commander Nadeem Ashraf Warraich and Rescue 1122 and FW staff also reached the spot with water bowsers.
National Highways and Motorway Police risked their lives and controlled the fire in a very short time with the help of fire extinguisher cylinders and brought the fire under control and saved masses from major accident.
The petrol of the said oil tanker is being shifted to another oil tanker to clear the scene and further improve the flow of traffic.
Recent Stories
TECNO launches the new CAMON 30 Series in an extravagant Vogue Night.
Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India accountable for espionage in fore ..
PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: COAS
Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 2024
Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence
Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and ..
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England
Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024
Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PCJCCI suggests enhancing solar capacity through China’s solar advancements11 seconds ago
-
Delegation visits temple10 minutes ago
-
Multan's NA-148 by-election, set for May 1911 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad police arrest suspect after encounter20 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrested 5 outlaws; hashish, weapon recovered20 minutes ago
-
Eight power pilferers booked30 minutes ago
-
PTA deliberating on FBR decision31 minutes ago
-
Delegation of DMG officers visits FMTH40 minutes ago
-
Intending pilgrims vaccination starts40 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM orders crackdown on illegal foreigners, drug mafia after KPO attack investigation40 minutes ago
-
Murad chairs SDT board meeting to appoint MD from market50 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister visits Sir Sadiq Hospital60 minutes ago