Open Menu

PTA Deliberating On FBR Decision

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 03:30 PM

PTA deliberating on FBR decision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is currently deliberating on a recent decision made by the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and is engaged with cellular mobile operators and concerned stakeholders on the matter.

“Our foremost objective is to uphold compliance within regulatory framework and relevant legal provisions while safeguarding the interests of telecom consumers” the PTA said in a statement on Thursday.

The PTA further said any progress updates on the matter will be conveyed accordingly

Related Topics

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Progress FBR

Recent Stories

Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India acc ..

Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India accountable for espionage in fore ..

1 hour ago
 PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: CO ..

PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: COAS

1 hour ago
 Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise In ..

Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 2024

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awar ..

Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence

1 hour ago
 vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Uni ..

Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and Engl ..

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England

3 hours ago
Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in K ..

Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with ..

Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders

17 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Chil ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

17 hours ago
 Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to ma ..

Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan