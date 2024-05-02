PTA deliberating on FBR decision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is currently deliberating on a recent decision made by the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and is engaged with cellular mobile operators and concerned stakeholders on the matter.

“Our foremost objective is to uphold compliance within regulatory framework and relevant legal provisions while safeguarding the interests of telecom consumers” the PTA said in a statement on Thursday.

The PTA further said any progress updates on the matter will be conveyed accordingly