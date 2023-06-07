German researchers want to work on eco-friendly agriculture in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :A delegation of German researchers led by Dr. Michael Spies on Wednesday called on Secretary of Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel and expressed willingness to work for environment-friendly agriculture for sustainable and long-lasting development that benefit small farmers.

The head of Research Group Germany, Dr. Spies said that they want to introduce new ideas and work with agriculture and other departments for enhancing the capacity of small farmers. He said they want to launch programmes to practically contribute to guiding small farmers on how to get enhanced per-acre production for their financial well-being.

The secretary of agriculture informed the German delegates about the interventions recently introduced in agriculture to eliminate pesticide traces from crops and maximize production. These included the use of biopesticides under an integrated pest management plan, promoting the use of crop-friendly pests, high density organic fruit orchards, and urban forests.

He said that 67 per cent of farmers own less than three-acre land and added that efforts should be made to ensure they get higher returns from their land.

He said that high-density organic fruit orchards have been developed at Bahawalpur, Kiror Lal Eisan, and Vehari where crop waste was being used as Mulching to improve fertility and mechanical and cultural techniques being used to counter weeds problem.

Moreover, the natural biopesticides were being used to counter pest attack. He asked German researchers to help train rural women for skill development while keeping in view their traditions and culture adding that majority of women in villages were actively engaged in practical work in crop fields.

He also sought German expertise on the ongoing efforts being made in Pakistan for production of organic food crops.