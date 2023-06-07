UrduPoint.com

German Researchers Want To Work On Eco-friendly Agriculture In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2023 | 11:22 PM

German researchers want to work on eco-friendly agriculture in Pakistan

A delegation of German researchers led by Dr. Michael Spies on Wednesday called on Secretary of Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel and expressed willingness to work for environment-friendly agriculture for sustainable and long-lasting development that benefit small farmers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :A delegation of German researchers led by Dr. Michael Spies on Wednesday called on Secretary of Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel and expressed willingness to work for environment-friendly agriculture for sustainable and long-lasting development that benefit small farmers.

The head of Research Group Germany, Dr. Spies said that they want to introduce new ideas and work with agriculture and other departments for enhancing the capacity of small farmers. He said they want to launch programmes to practically contribute to guiding small farmers on how to get enhanced per-acre production for their financial well-being.

The secretary of agriculture informed the German delegates about the interventions recently introduced in agriculture to eliminate pesticide traces from crops and maximize production. These included the use of biopesticides under an integrated pest management plan, promoting the use of crop-friendly pests, high density organic fruit orchards, and urban forests.

He said that 67 per cent of farmers own less than three-acre land and added that efforts should be made to ensure they get higher returns from their land.

He said that high-density organic fruit orchards have been developed at Bahawalpur, Kiror Lal Eisan, and Vehari where crop waste was being used as Mulching to improve fertility and mechanical and cultural techniques being used to counter weeds problem.

Moreover, the natural biopesticides were being used to counter pest attack. He asked German researchers to help train rural women for skill development while keeping in view their traditions and culture adding that majority of women in villages were actively engaged in practical work in crop fields.

He also sought German expertise on the ongoing efforts being made in Pakistan for production of organic food crops.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Punjab Agriculture German Germany Bahawalpur Vehari Saqib Ali Women From

Recent Stories

IAEA Chief Says Situation at Kakhovka HPP Serious, ..

IAEA Chief Says Situation at Kakhovka HPP Serious, But 'No Reason' for Panic

1 minute ago
 Macron names French ex-minister Lebanon special en ..

Macron names French ex-minister Lebanon special envoy

1 minute ago
 CNN chief Chris Licht ends turbulent run at networ ..

CNN chief Chris Licht ends turbulent run at network

1 minute ago
 Biden to Welcome NATO Secretary-General Stoltenber ..

Biden to Welcome NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg for Talks on June 12 - White ..

1 minute ago
 Govt committed to strengthening economy: Governor ..

Govt committed to strengthening economy: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehma ..

1 minute ago
 Sanctions Can Be Problematic, But Russia Measures ..

Sanctions Can Be Problematic, But Russia Measures Are Multilateral - US Treasury ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.