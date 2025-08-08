Germany’s Opportunity Card attracts huge number of Pakistani professionals amid embassy delays

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Thousands of Pakistanis are eyeing Germany’s much-awaited Opportunity Card visa "Chancenkarte" as a gateway to Europe’s largest economy, hoping to escape limited job prospects at home and tap into high-demand sectors abroad.

Designed to attract skilled workers without requiring a job offer, the visa offers a clear route to employment and integration—especially for professionals in IT, engineering, and healthcare.

Launched in mid-2024 and streamlined with a digital application portal in June 2025, the Chancenkarte allows eligible individuals to live in Germany for up to one year while actively searching for a job—a significant shift from traditional job-seeker visas.

With Pakistan’s growing population of educated youth, especially in fields like IT, healthcare, and engineering, the Chancenkarte provides a much-needed channel to Germany’s thriving job market. Its digital, transparent, and cost-effective process helps applicants bypass agents and excessive service charges.

Applicants need at least six points based on education, work experience, age, and language skills. They must also show proof of financial self-sufficiency through a blocked account of €13,092 and hold a recognized qualification. Strong German language skills and a clear career plan can greatly boost one’s chances.

Hira, an IT graduate from Gujrat, described the application process as straightforward but noted that embassy appointment wait times can stretch beyond a year.

Aniee, a journalist from Islamabad, is preparing to apply but first needs to have her degree evaluated, as it is not listed under Germany’s H+ recognized qualifications. She expressed concern about delays, even after fulfilling all requirements.

Iqra, another hopeful applicant, emphasized the importance of learning German while waiting, noting that language skills not only improve visa scores but also ease integration once in Germany.

These personal experiences reflect both the potential and challenges of the Chancenkarte. While the simplified visa pathway is a positive development, issues like long wait times, degree recognition, and language expectations continue to frustrate applicants. Early preparation and proper guidance remain crucial.

The high interest in the Chancenkarte from Pakistan has overwhelmed the German embassy, leading to significant delays.

Speaking to APP, Lennart Trautmann, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Chancenkarte.com , noted that the embassy may be facing logistical pressures, especially due to its dual role in handling Afghan and Pakistani applicants. He advised applicants to apply early, stay well-prepared, and manage expectations.

“Unfortunately, the remonstration process (appeals for rejected applications) is no longer available, so every applicant must ensure their application is complete and strategic,” he said.

Trautmann added that showing commitment to German language learning and a clear career strategy greatly enhances success.

Despite bureaucratic hurdles, the Chancenkarte remains one of the most progressive immigration routes available to skilled Pakistani professionals. Embassy systems are expected to improve over time, reducing waiting periods.

For now, Germany’s message is clear: skilled professionals from Pakistan are welcome—but preparation, patience, and persistence are key.

Sheikh Ahmed, a seasoned immigration consultant, told APP that while the Chancenkarte process is simpler, the complexities of documentation and language still lead many applicants to seek expert help—driving increased demand for consultancy services.

With a GDP exceeding $4.5 trillion, Germany is Europe’s largest and the world’s third-largest economy, heavily reliant on skilled labor to sustain its industrial and technological edge. Facing acute shortages in sectors like IT, engineering, healthcare, and skilled trades, the country is increasingly turning to foreign talent. An estimated 100,000 Pakistanis already live and work in Germany, contributing significantly in software development, medical services, mechanical engineering, and academic research—underscoring the growing role of Pakistan’s educated diaspora.

The German Consulate in Karachi has remained operational, while the consulate in Islamabad — which serves the two major provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir — has caused significant inconvenience for the majority of visa applicants. Applicants from Islamabad said the waiting time has shown more than one year since applying through the new portal, and the situation remains unchanged.