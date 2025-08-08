Lies of Khawarij exposed in Bajaur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Security sources revealed that the lies of Khawarij have been exposed as a deliberate attempt is being made to create ambiguity in negotiation regarding the tribes and the Khawarij in Bajaur.

The ground reality, they said, is that the Khawarij are living among the population in Bajaur and are involved in terrorist and criminal activities, they said.

They said that provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the Chief Minister and security officials presented three key points to the local tribes.

First, expel these extremists, most of whom are Afghans, Second, if the tribes cannot expel the extremists themselves, they should vacate the area for one or two days so that security forces can eliminate them and Third, if neither of these options is possible, then collateral damage should be minimized as much as possible—because operations against the terrorists will continue at all costs.

The security sources said that there is absolutely no question of any negotiations with the extremists or their facilitators at the government level unless they completely surrender to the state.

The tribal Jirga that has been convened is a logical step to ensure maximum protection of the public before any operation, they said.

However, they said neither islam nor the state and the values of the brave people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa allow any compromise with these enemies of religion and the state.

They said only the state has the authority to conduct any kind of armed operation.