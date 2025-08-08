Open Menu

Lies Of Khawarij Exposed In Bajaur

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Lies of Khawarij exposed in Bajaur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Security sources revealed that the lies of Khawarij have been exposed as a deliberate attempt is being made to create ambiguity in negotiation regarding the tribes and the Khawarij in Bajaur.

The ground reality, they said, is that the Khawarij are living among the population in Bajaur and are involved in terrorist and criminal activities, they said.

They said that provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the Chief Minister and security officials presented three key points to the local tribes.

First, expel these extremists, most of whom are Afghans, Second, if the tribes cannot expel the extremists themselves, they should vacate the area for one or two days so that security forces can eliminate them and Third, if neither of these options is possible, then collateral damage should be minimized as much as possible—because operations against the terrorists will continue at all costs.

The security sources said that there is absolutely no question of any negotiations with the extremists or their facilitators at the government level unless they completely surrender to the state.

The tribal Jirga that has been convened is a logical step to ensure maximum protection of the public before any operation, they said.

However, they said neither islam nor the state and the values of the brave people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa allow any compromise with these enemies of religion and the state.

They said only the state has the authority to conduct any kind of armed operation.

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesi ..

Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia

14 minutes ago
 Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Ind ..

Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan

21 minutes ago
 Relief for electricity consumers as protected unit ..

Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 ..

30 minutes ago
 Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahor ..

Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahore flyover

42 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange wi ..

Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange with Uganda

1 hour ago
 Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI gu ..

Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI guarantees there will be no law ..

2 hours ago
Registration opens for Huairou Great Wall Marathon ..

Registration opens for Huairou Great Wall Marathon, Zayed Charity Run 2025

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2025

5 hours ago
 3.5 magnitude tremor recorded in Al Sila' with no ..

3.5 magnitude tremor recorded in Al Sila' with no reported impact: NCM

12 hours ago
 Starvation, malnutrition devastating Gaza: UN

Starvation, malnutrition devastating Gaza: UN

12 hours ago
 Punjab Life Insurance Company to serve as pro-peop ..

Punjab Life Insurance Company to serve as pro-people institution: Minister Mujta ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan