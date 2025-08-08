Open Menu

Tree Plantation Drive In Connection With Independence Day Held At Sports Stadium DIKhan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A plantation drive was held at Ratta Kalachi Stadium on Friday as part of the Independence Day and ‘Marka-e-Haq ’ celebrations, with Assistant Commissioner Syed Muhammad Arsalan planting a sapling to mark the occasion.

Jointly organized by the District sports and Culture Department and the Forest Department, the event aimed to promote environmental stewardship and advance the Green Pakistan Vision.

Addressing the gathering, the Assistant Commissioner said that protecting the environment was a collective duty that required practical action, not just awareness.

He called on residents to plant trees in their homes, schools, and public spaces, stressing that a greener environment would help reduce pollution, safeguard public health, and create a better future for coming generations.

He added that the spirit of independence was reflected in efforts to build a cleaner, healthier, and self-sufficient Pakistan.

