ANF recovers over 223 kg of drugs worth Rs 65.6 million in 6 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting 6 operations across the country, recovered as many as 223 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 65.6 million and arrested 9 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Friday.

He informed that 2.4 kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle near Chohar Chowk area of Rawalpindi, and the accused was arrested.

The arrested suspect confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.

In another operation,69 capsules filled with heroin weighing 340 grams were recovered from the stomach of a passenger going to Dubai at Faisalabad Airport.

As much as 126 kg of ice and 18 kg of heroin were recovered from a vehicle near Sohrab Goth, Karachi and two suspects were arrested.

Similarly,72 kg of hashish was recovered from a house in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of Karachi and one suspect was arrested on the spot.

2.4 kg of hashish and 290 grams of opium were recovered from a vehicle near Tarnol Phatak, Islamabad and 2 suspects were arrested.

As much as 2.4 kg of hashish was recovered from 2 suspects riding in a passenger van near Tarkai Toll Plaza, Sohawa.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.