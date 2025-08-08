ANF Recovers Over 223 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 65.6 Million In 6 Operations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 01:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting 6 operations across the country, recovered as many as 223 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 65.6 million and arrested 9 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Friday.
He informed that 2.4 kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle near Chohar Chowk area of Rawalpindi, and the accused was arrested.
The arrested suspect confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.
In another operation,69 capsules filled with heroin weighing 340 grams were recovered from the stomach of a passenger going to Dubai at Faisalabad Airport.
As much as 126 kg of ice and 18 kg of heroin were recovered from a vehicle near Sohrab Goth, Karachi and two suspects were arrested.
Similarly,72 kg of hashish was recovered from a house in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of Karachi and one suspect was arrested on the spot.
2.4 kg of hashish and 290 grams of opium were recovered from a vehicle near Tarnol Phatak, Islamabad and 2 suspects were arrested.
As much as 2.4 kg of hashish was recovered from 2 suspects riding in a passenger van near Tarkai Toll Plaza, Sohawa.
Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahore flyover
Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange with Uganda
Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI guarantees there will be no law ..
Registration opens for Huairou Great Wall Marathon, Zayed Charity Run 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2025
3.5 magnitude tremor recorded in Al Sila' with no reported impact: NCM
Starvation, malnutrition devastating Gaza: UN
Punjab Life Insurance Company to serve as pro-people institution: Minister Mujta ..
Minor molested in Hazro, Attock
Mushahid launches ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ conferences in Karachi
Mansour bin Zayed meets with departing Ukrainian Ambassador
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Glacier Surge Cuts Off Pakistan–China Road Link; Tourist Boat Tragedy Strikes Skardu2 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 223 kg of drugs worth Rs 65.6 million in 6 operations2 minutes ago
-
Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahore flyover5 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive in connection with independence day held at sports stadium DIKhan12 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 4,000 litres of water-mixed milk22 minutes ago
-
AC Tank kicks off Independence-week with citywide tree plantation drive22 minutes ago
-
Teenager electrocuted22 minutes ago
-
Mushaal visits KPC, expresses concern over Yasin Malik’s health32 minutes ago
-
MWM, SUC call off protest march towards Pak-Iran border after successful talks with Fed Govt32 minutes ago
-
Death sentence for wife’s murder32 minutes ago
-
MNA Anwarul Haq visits home of martyred Major Rizwan Tahir to Offer condolences32 minutes ago
-
JKLF (Yasin) Acting Chief condemns books' ban as assault on free thought, historical truth32 minutes ago