Open Menu

ANF Recovers Over 223 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 65.6 Million In 6 Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 01:20 PM

ANF recovers over 223 kg of drugs worth Rs 65.6 million in 6 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting 6 operations across the country, recovered as many as 223 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 65.6 million and arrested 9 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Friday.

He informed that 2.4 kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle near Chohar Chowk area of Rawalpindi, and the accused was arrested.

The arrested suspect confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.

In another operation,69 capsules filled with heroin weighing 340 grams were recovered from the stomach of a passenger going to Dubai at Faisalabad Airport.

As much as 126 kg of ice and 18 kg of heroin were recovered from a vehicle near Sohrab Goth, Karachi and two suspects were arrested.

Similarly,72 kg of hashish was recovered from a house in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of Karachi and one suspect was arrested on the spot.

2.4 kg of hashish and 290 grams of opium were recovered from a vehicle near Tarnol Phatak, Islamabad and 2 suspects were arrested.

As much as 2.4 kg of hashish was recovered from 2 suspects riding in a passenger van near Tarkai Toll Plaza, Sohawa.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.

Recent Stories

Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahor ..

Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahore flyover

5 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange wi ..

Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange with Uganda

52 minutes ago
 Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI gu ..

Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI guarantees there will be no law ..

53 minutes ago
 Registration opens for Huairou Great Wall Marathon ..

Registration opens for Huairou Great Wall Marathon, Zayed Charity Run 2025

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2025

4 hours ago
3.5 magnitude tremor recorded in Al Sila' with no ..

3.5 magnitude tremor recorded in Al Sila' with no reported impact: NCM

11 hours ago
 Starvation, malnutrition devastating Gaza: UN

Starvation, malnutrition devastating Gaza: UN

12 hours ago
 Punjab Life Insurance Company to serve as pro-peop ..

Punjab Life Insurance Company to serve as pro-people institution: Minister Mujta ..

14 hours ago
 Minor molested in Hazro, Attock

Minor molested in Hazro, Attock

14 hours ago
 Mushahid launches ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ conferen ..

Mushahid launches ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ conferences in Karachi

14 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets with departing Ukrainian A ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets with departing Ukrainian Ambassador

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan