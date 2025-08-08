Glacier Surge Cuts Off Pakistan–China Road Link; Tourist Boat Tragedy Strikes Skardu

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Rapid glacier melting and recent rains have caused the water level in the Hunza River to rise, severely damaging the Karakoram Highway at Mor Khun and Gircha, cutting off Pakistan’s land link with China.

According to provincial government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq, river erosion at Mor Khun swept away a section of the Silk Route, halting all transportation.

Relevant departments have been dispatched to restore the damaged section of the highway.

Meanwhile, in Skardu’s Zhooq Kachura area, a boat capsized in a local lake due to strong water currents.

The boat was carrying three tourists from Karachi. Rescue teams managed to save one tourist alive, recovered the body of a woman, while search efforts continue for the missing tourist.

The government has already imposed a ban on boating in rivers and lakes under Section 144 due to rising water flow, but despite this, some tourists continue to enter lakes and rivers by boat. Authorities are taking legal action against those facilitating such violations.

Moreover, Gilgit Chitral road also blocked by cloudburst flood and restoration work underway to reopen it for traffic.