10th BoS' Meeting Held In Social Work Department, UoK

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2025 | 02:10 PM

10th BoS' meeting held in Social Work Department, UoK

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The 10th board of Studies' (BoS) meeting was organize in the Social Work Department, University of Kohat (UoK) here Friday, which discussed important educational reforms and issues related to curriculum improvement.

The meeting was chaired by Chairperson, Department of Social Work, Dr. Humaira Manzoor.

The meeting approved the implementation of the new Scheme of Studies 2025 approved by the Higher Education

Commission for BS and MS Social Work programs.

Along with this, the recommendations were also presented to include new courses in line with modern educational and professional trends in the PhD program.

The meeting was attended by Director Academic, Dr. Muhammad Zeeshan, Dr. Shakeel Ahmed from the University of Peshawar, Professor Dr. Mamoon Khattak, Dr. Syed Naqeeb Hussain Shah, Dr. Farhatullah, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Irfan.

All the participants presented useful suggestions to make social work education more effective and in line

with contemporary requirements.

The Social Work Department expressed its determination to continue its efforts to promote educational standards and innovations so that it could play a full role in the development of the social sector.

