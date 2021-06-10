UrduPoint.com
Ghotki Trains' Crash: Railways' Nine Senior Officers Suspended

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 10 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 11:23 AM

Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati suspended as many as nine high-ranking officers from Karachi, Lahore and Sukkur for showing negligence that led to collision of trains at Ghotki.

ISLAMABAD:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2021) Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati has suspended as many as nine senior-ranking officers of the department over Ghotki trains' collision.

The Sources say that an inquiry has also been launched against the various officers of Pakistan Railways.

At least 63 people died and over 100 injured after two trains collieded at Ghotki area.

According to the reports, the suspended officers include Sukkur DEN-II Ghulam Qadir Lakho, Sukur AME-1 Abdul Aziz, Karachi Division Sub Engineer GR-1 Ibtasam UL Hassan, Hyderabad PWI Mansoor Anwar, Lahore Divisional Mechanical Engineer-II Muhammad Imran and others.

In a press conference held on Wednesday, Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati said Rs 620bn should be provided for railways’ up-gradation.

Azam Swati said that he was at the site till the entire track was not restored.

The Minister confirmed that 63 people lost their lives and 107 people injured in Ghotki trains' crash.

He said 23 passengers were being treated in hospitals for injuries.

The minister said that it did not find any fault in the track.

“As per the initial investigation report, the 8-mile track at the crash site was fine,” said Azam Swati

He lamented that the railways did not have the technology to improve the track’s conditions, pointing out that a massive amount was needed for the railways upgradation.

He said: “I need Rs620bn for the total upgradation of the Pakistan Railways,”.

He further said: “Will discuss the issue of railways upgradation with the prime minister,”. He also stated that probe into the accident as underway, saying that those who were found responsible would be brought to justice.

